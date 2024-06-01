Police search for thief who robbed girl on public bench in Long Beach

Police in Long Beach are searching for the man who robbed a girl at a public bench earlier this week.

The robbery, which was captured on surveillance footage, took place Thursday shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of Keynote Street and Studebaker Road. There, a car with at least two passengers stopped by the bench and one of the men sat next to the victim. He appears to have spoken with her before attacking her.

The video then shows the man taking off with the victim’s items and then running back toward the vehicle he exited out of, which then flees the scene.

The Long Beach Police Department said the thief took off with the victim’s belongings. It did not specify what that was.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery. A detailed description of the thief was not available.