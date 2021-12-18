7-ELEVEN

Police Search for Three Suspects in 7-Eleven Holdups

The robberies occurred Nov. 27-29 at 7-Elevens in communities served by the Los Angeles Police Departments Wilshire, Northeast, Foothill and Southwest divisions, the LAPD said.

By City News Service

Police lights
Getty Images

Detectives on Saturday asked the public for help identifying a man and two women suspected of committing a string of hold-ups at Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores over three consecutive evenings.

LAPD
The Los Angeles Police Department released these security camera images of suspects in multiple holdup robberies at 7-Eleven stores around Los Angeles.

The three suspects entered the stores and two approached the counter while the third stood at the door as a lookout.

One suspect remained in front of the counter while the other walked behind the counter with a gun which was pointed at the clerk while money was demanded, police said.

The suspects fled the stores with money and cigars, officials said.

They were all described as being in their early 20s.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call detectives at 213-486-6840, or 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

