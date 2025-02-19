Bellflower

Police search for woman possibly kidnapped in Bellflower

Authorities said a man allegedly pulled the woman from a red 2005 Toyota Camry and forced her into a teal or green 1997 Ford Explorer.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday in locating a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Bellflower over the weekend.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a possible kidnapping of a woman, approximately 40 years old, Sunday in the 9800 block of Cedar Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Witnesses said the woman was being physically assaulted by a man in his 30s.

Authorities said the man allegedly pulled the woman from a red 2005 Toyota Camry and forced her into a teal or green 1997 Ford Explorer. The Ford then drove off eastbound on Cedar Street.

A woman reportedly got out of the victim's car and got into the driver's seat, where she was seen following the Ford Explorer.

"The female victim is believed to be known to the suspect and was taken by the suspect against her will and is in physical danger," sheriff's officials said. "To date, the female victim has not been identified, nor has she been reported missing to local law enforcement."

The California license plate for the Toyota Camry is 5NJW241, and the Ford Explorer's is 3XNZ003, said sheriff's deputies.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Lakewood Sheriff's Station at 562-920-5100.

