Police searching for abducted Sylmar brother and sister

The father's vehicle was last seen crossing the southern border at San Ysidro on Tuesday.

By Missael Soto

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a pair of siblings who went missing in Sylmar.

Avaora Kolomoeits, 9, and her 7-year-old brother, Hrant, were last seen around 11 a.m. at their elementary school in the 13000 block of Hubbard Street. The pair were picked up at school by their father, who recently lost custody of the children, according to the LAPD.

The father, 39-year-old Rodion Kolomoeits, is believed to be driving a 2016 gray Toyota Prius with the license plate number 9PKY966. The vehicle was last seen crossing the border at San Ysidro at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kolomoeits, a Ukranian national, is believed to be making efforts to return to Ukraine with the children, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is urged to contact Mission Detective Gutierrez at 818-838-9810. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

