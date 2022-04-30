LAPD

Police Searching for Bulldog Stolen in Wilmington, Sold to Unsuspecting Buyer

By City News Service

Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a French bulldog that was stolen from a woman's Wilmington residence and later sold to an unsuspecting buyer.

The woman let the dog -- named King -- out into the yard of her residence located in the 700 Block of C Street on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She noticed the dog was missing when she checked the yard a few minutes later.

The woman reviewed her security camera video and saw that a male suspect reached over the fence in front of her residence, grabbed the dog and fled with it on his skateboard.

LAPD officers found the suspect and arrested him within 24 hours of the crime, but he had already sold the dog to ``an unknowing citizen for $20,” according to police. 

“The suspect had approached the citizen at a hardware store parking lot and told the citizen that he had found the dog but was unable to provide the dog a good home,'' according to the LAPD. “The citizen did not commit a crime, but the owner is devastated and would appreciate any help in getting her dog returned to her.”

The suspect's name was not released.

Anyone with information on the dog's whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD Officer Davenport at 310-726-7845 or the LAPD Harbor Station at 310-726-7701. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

