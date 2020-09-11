Police Searching for Suspects in a Santa Monica Robbery Caught on Video

Police in Santa Monica are investigating a brazen robbery that was captured on video and have released images of the suspects hoping the community can help locate them.

The robbery happened on Aug. 20 near the 1500 block of 6th Street at about 8:50 p.m. Police say a male suspect approached the victim and grabbed her purse as she stood on the sidewalk after getting out of her car.

During the incident, "the victim was pulled to the ground and into the street," police added.

The suspect was seen running towards a red SUV nearby occupied by two individuals, according to authorities who say detectives later located video footage of the suspects attempting to use the victim's credit card at a 21 Liquor Mart located at 1732 W. Rosecrans Avenue in Gardenia.

Santa Monica Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Santa Monica Police Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-8401 ext. 2256, or at 310-458-8941.