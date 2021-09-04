Police Searching for Suspects in Long Beach Fruit Stand Shooting

A father and his son were shot in Long Beach on Friday, as they stood at a popular fruit stand in the northern part of the city.

Cell phone footage from a bystander captured at least two shooters on camera during the incident, which occurred around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Orange Avenue.

The father and son were standing on the corner of the street when the other individuals walked up and shot them at point blank range, then escaped on foot.

"We believe both of [the victims] were here at a fruit vendor purchasing fruit when the incident occurred," said Arantxa Chavarria of the Long Beach Police Department.

After officers conducted safety checks in the area, they found a nearby Pizza Hut delivery vehicle that caught a stray bullet, but police said there were no other injuries in the shooting.

The two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition Friday evening. As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, both the father and his 10-year-old son were in critical but stable condition.

The father is believed to have been the intended targeted of the gunshots, though the motive for the shooting is still unknown, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are still looking for the walk-up shooters.