Police Searching for Suspects in Shooting That Left a Jogger Injured in Fontana

Authorities in Fontana are investigating a shooting at Jack Bulik Park that left a man jogging nearby injured.

Fontana police say officers responded to the shooting in the 16500 block of Filbert St. at about 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 9, and located a 22-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. Authorities also located another adult male victim whose vehicle had been shot.

While the Fontana Police Department cautions it's still early in the investigation, they say an argument possibly occurred between occupants of two vehicles and at least one to two shots were fired from or near one of those vehicles.

It's believed the jogger was not involved in the altercation and he was not the intended target but was struck by a stray bullet, according to the Fontana Police Department.

A description of the shooter was not immediately known.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have gotten video or photos of the incident, or has information about the case to contact Detective Kirkland at 909-356-3346 or email ckirkland@fontana.org.