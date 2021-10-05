Police Searching For Two Men Who Ran Red Light in North Hills, Causing Fatal Crash

The search is on for two men involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills Tuesday morning.

The driver, in a stolen Range Rover, is accused of blowing through a red light, killing one woman and sending several other people to the hospital.

One witness to the crash says he stopped just in time to avoid getting hit himself.

"Just thanking God that my life was spared, and my freind's," said Brian Macklin.

Macklin and his friend were driving to work around 5:30 a.m. when he saw the black Range Rover traveling southbound on Hayvenhurst Avenue run a red light at Nordhoff Street. It collided with three other cars as a result.

"Right in front of us, like 3D," Macklin said. "Like a movie, like a movie. Lucky we stopped fast enough where we weren't involved in the accident."

Macklin said he rushed to the silver Honda Civic, which took the worst of the blow. All the air bags were deployed, the windows were shattered, and the driver and passenger were stuck inside.

Meanwhile, Macklin said, the man driving the Range Rover ditched the car and ran off.

"I seen the guy getting out of the range rover and I thought maybe he was injured," he said. "And they were like he’s going for it, he’s running."

Police confirmed that another man, driving with him, also took off.

Neighbors are calling the intersection dangerous, pointing to several other crashes in the same spot.

"I just hope we can get something here that will create safety for this neighborhood," said Erik Betts, one of those neighbors. "We can’t walk our kids, we can’t take a dog for a walk for fear that a car will roll up from the intersection and onto a curb."

The driver of the Honda Civic died, and at least two others are in the hospital.

"I'm praying that they get caught," Betts said.

Police say they have DNA evidence to locate the wanted men, and are looking at home video footage.