Police Searching Santa Monica High School Campus Following Bomb Threat

Authorities on Thursday were searching the campus of Santa Monica High School in response to a telephoned bomb threat, but no devices or suspicious items have been found.

“At approximately 11:42 a.m., the switchboard operator received a phoned-in bomb threat, alleging the bomb was set to go off within five minutes,” school Principal Marae Cruce said in a statement to the parents and others.

“The school contacted the police immediately following this phone call. The school is currently in a shelter-in-place, and all students are safely in classrooms.”

About 1:30 p.m., police tweeted that officers were "conducting a thorough search to ensure the students remain safe. The K9s are on scene and continuing the search.”

Police were working to clear the area.

“Clearing the area means checking thoroughly to ensure no potentially dangerous items are found. We are utilizing officers on foot, drones for overhead assistance and K-9s to ensure the students are released into an area deemed safe.”