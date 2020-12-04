Altadena

Police Seek Gunmen Who Ambushed Deputy While She Was Patrolling Altadena

By City News Service

Getty Images

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was ambushed Friday by two suspects who shot at her marked patrol car in Altadena, but she wasn't injured, authorities said.

The deputy was patrolling the area of Fair Oaks Avenue and Calaveras Street about 12:50 p.m. when the suspects, described as men in their 20s, fired multiple shots at her, Deputy Eric Ortiz said.

She wasn't struck by the gunfire, he said, but further information was not released.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the suspects to call the Altadena sheriff's station at 626-798-1131. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

