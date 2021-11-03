Police Seek Help in Solving 2013 Killing of Father of Two

Family members pleaded for help Wednesday to help find the killer of a father of two who was shot to death in his cellphone store in 2013.

Nathalia Jackson was only 5 when someone shot and killed her father. He was working late at a cellphone store that he owned in Van Nuys. Fulks was forced to the back room of his business where he was shot and killed, said LAPD Detective Mark Martinez.

Surveillance video appears to show the victim speaking to someone in the parking lot outside the store just before the killing.

"We are extremely frustrated," said Tina Swayae Johnson, the victim's mother. "We're frustrated that the community hasn't come forward."

Eight years later and no tip has led to the killer. The new billboard in Pacoima, the family hopes, will remind those who have forgotten that they haven't.

"We can't rest," his mother said. "So the person who is responsible shouldn't rest either."

The billboard is thanks in part to two nonprofits: Justice for Murdered Children and Justice for Homicide Victims - and offered at no cost from the billboard company.

Lawanda Hawkins spoke out Wednesday and argued police cut-backs have led to more grieving families.

"Why aren't we putting these people on the streets to figure this out?" she said. "Instead we pulled them back, even though crime went up. Murder went up. And you took these people off the street!"

A 50-thousand dollar reward remains in effect for information. Nathalia Jackson says if it leads to justice, she hopes to see her father's killer in the eyes.

"I'm all about forgiveness and God and everything happens for a reason," she said. "But at the same time I feel they don't deserve that."

"I'll forever be the mother of a murdered child," his mother said.