Police seek help locating missing 11-year-old girl from Long Beach

An 11-year-old girl ran away from her home in Long Beach Thursday, and police sought the public's help in finding her.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, Lucy Ann Corona ran away from her home in the 5500 block of East Second Street around 7 a.m. Thursday, without a cell phone or tracking device.

Lucy was described as a 5-foot-2-inch-tall Hispanic girl weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She has dental braces and a scar on her nose.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY - Los Angeles County

Last seen: East 2nd Street and Ventia Drive, Long Beach@LBPD



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/7of1XFDXt7 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 25, 2025

Police said she was last seen wearing a shirt of unknown color, blue jeans, and red Reebok athletic shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lucy was urged to contact the LBPD Missing Person Detail at 562-570-7246 or dispatch at 562-435-6711.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.