Police Seek Help to Identify Two Men Who Robbed Westminster Jewelry Store

Authorities on Thursday sought the public's help to identify two men who stole over $200,000 worth of jewelry from a Westminster mall.

The suspects entered the Kay Jewelers store located at the Wesminster Mall at about 3:50 p.m. Monday and used a sledgehammer to smash glass cases before grabbing the jewelry and fleeing the scene in a rented sedan, according to the Westminster Police Department.

One suspect was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket, black pants, an orange backpack, gloves and a face mask. The other suspect was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie, black Adidas-style pants, black gloves and a face mask.

The rental vehicle was described as a possible 2020 gray Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate MXR5851.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact WPD