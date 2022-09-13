Police Seek Individual Who Fatally Shot 14-Year-Old in Oxnard

On Monday around 7:45 p.m. officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting of an individual, when they arrived they found a 14-year-old teen who had been shot multiple times.

Police responded to the 1300 block of South C Street and located a 14-year-old male that was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders to the incident quickly began performing life-saving measures and transported the teen to a local hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Later that night the teen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who has any information, may have heard or seen anything to contact Detective Kaya Boysan (805) 385-7645. The City of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the City.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or part of the incident, to upload your media directly to the investigators via the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/1300southcstreet