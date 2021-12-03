Police Seek Information on Possible Follow-Home Robbery in Fairfax Area

Authorities Friday sought information on five suspects who entered a Fairfax home and assaulted the residents during a possible follow-home robbery.

Two victims spent the evening of Nov. 26 at a restaurant before walking to their home in the 100 block of North Fuller Avenue, near Pan Pacific Park, about 10:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two suspects wearing tactical vests with what appeared to be police badges approached and pointed a handgun at the victims as they arrived at their home. The suspects punched the victims and forced their way inside, where an unknown number of additional residents were located.

The two suspects continued to assault the residents while gathering property from inside, police said. Three additional suspects also entered the home to aid with the robbery.

The five suspects stole a "large amount of money and jewelry" before fleeing the scene.

The conditions of the victims following the robbery were unknown, though police said one "suffered significant facial injuries."

The two suspects who initiated the robbery were described as men between 20 and 25 years old, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall with medium builds. Both wore black hoodies under their tactical vests and one was armed with a semiautomatic handgun while the other had a rubber mallet.

The other three suspects were only described as males, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact LAPD Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at 213-486-6840. Calls made during nonbusiness hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.