Amazon

Police Seek Information on Suspect Who Carjacked Amazon Van in San Pedro

The Amazon driver was not injured.

By City News Service

A search was continuing Tuesday for the person who carjacked an Amazon delivery van at gunpoint in the San Pedro area and stole the packages inside.

The suspect armed with a handgun approached the Amazon driver about 6 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West 12th Street near Daniels Field, ushered him out of the van and sped off in the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Amazon driver was not injured.

The van was found a short time later a few blocks away, but all the packages inside had been removed, police said. It was not immediately known how many packages were in the Amazon van at the time it was taken.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Christmas 2 hours ago

Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Christmas Decorations Swiped in the Night

LAPD 3 hours ago

Robbers Blow Unknown Powder in Elderly Victims' Faces Before Taking Belongings in Brazen Crime Spree

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD Harbor Area detectives at 310-726-7900. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Amazon
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us