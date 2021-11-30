Police Seek Information on Suspect Who Carjacked Amazon Van in San Pedro

A search was continuing Tuesday for the person who carjacked an Amazon delivery van at gunpoint in the San Pedro area and stole the packages inside.

The suspect armed with a handgun approached the Amazon driver about 6 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West 12th Street near Daniels Field, ushered him out of the van and sped off in the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Amazon driver was not injured.

The van was found a short time later a few blocks away, but all the packages inside had been removed, police said. It was not immediately known how many packages were in the Amazon van at the time it was taken.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD Harbor Area detectives at 310-726-7900. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.