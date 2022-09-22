Police Seek Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman in Hollywood Hills

Police sought the public's help to identify a man who sexually assaulted a woman in the Hollywood Hills.

The woman was walking in the area of North Bronson Avenue and Hollyridge Drive, near the 101 Freeway, about 6 a.m. Saturday when she was assaulted by the suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“As the suspect tried to remove the victim's clothing, she fought him off,” the LAPD reported. “The suspect sprinted away into a neighborhood in an unknown direction.”

The suspect was described as a white male, 6 feet tall, about 170 pounds, with blonde curly hair and blue eyes. Surveillance cameras in the area captured several images of the suspect, and the LAPD reported he “appeared to be masquerading as a jogger prior to the assault.”

Anyone with information on the assault was asked to contact the LAPD at 213-473-0447. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.