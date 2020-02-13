Los Angeles

Police Seek Minivan Driver Who Injured Woman in Hit-And-Run

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police Wednesday released security footage in hopes of finding the hit-and-run motorist responsible for badly injuring a woman who was crossing a street in the east Hollywood area.

The 50-year-old pedestrian was crossing Fountain Avenue at Lyman Place
in a crosswalk about 9 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a red or burgundy 2005-2010 Chevrolet Uplander minivan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which did not release a suspect description.

Paramedics took the woman, whose name was withheld, to a hospital for treatment of a "severe injury,'' police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-
222-TIPS.

