hit and run

Police Seek Public Help to Find Driver Involved in Pedestrian Fatality

Dev Singh, 22, reported missing last week, was hit by a vehicle on Sunset Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

By City News Service

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A man who was reported missing last week was struck by a vehicle and killed, and police Monday sought public help to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for his death.

Dev Singh, 22, was last seen in the 1900 block of Beloit Avenue on Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Police Department sought public help to find him.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Thursday about 8 p.m., Singh was hit by a vehicle on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the LAPD reported. No description was available of the hit-and-run vehicle or the driver, police said.

hit and run 19 hours ago

One Pedestrian Dead, One Injured After Florence Hit-and-Run

Downtown LA Oct 28

Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Woman Riding an Electric Scooter in Downtown LA

South LA Oct 27

Big Rig Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Woman in South LA Neighborhood

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit and run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD West Traffic Division at 213-473-0234; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

hit and runfatal crashLos Angeles Police Departmentpedestrian
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us