Police Seek Public Help to Find Driver Involved in Pedestrian Fatality

A man who was reported missing last week was struck by a vehicle and killed, and police Monday sought public help to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for his death.

Dev Singh, 22, was last seen in the 1900 block of Beloit Avenue on Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Police Department sought public help to find him.

On Thursday about 8 p.m., Singh was hit by a vehicle on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the LAPD reported. No description was available of the hit-and-run vehicle or the driver, police said.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit and run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD West Traffic Division at 213-473-0234; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.