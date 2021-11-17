Police Seek Public Help to Find Stolen Puppy

Police Wednesday sought public help to find a pit bull puppy stolen in the West Hills area of Los Angeles.

The 8-month-old dog was stolen at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 from the owner's yard in the 15000 block of Nordhoff Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Police circulated photos of the dog, described as "short in stature," gray and white in color, with light-colored eyes.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Mission Area detective office at 818-838-9866, 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.