Police Seek Public's Help in Solving 2021 Pasadena Homicide Case

The Pasadena Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the individuals responsible for a homicide committed in 2021.

On Nov. 20, 2021 a gray Ford Fusion stopped in a parking lot across the street from a home located in the 900 block of North Raymond Ave. where 13-year-old Iran Moreno was inside.

The front passenger of the vehicle exited and fired two gunshots in an easternly direction.

One of the shots fired struck Moreno as he was playing video games in his bedroom.

The injury to Moreno was fatal.

The Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery and Homicide Unit has been tenaciously conducting follow-up investigation since this murder occurred.

Their investigations have not resulted in finding the individuals responsible.

They are asking for the public's help to bring justice on behalf of Moreno. There is currently a $85,000 reward.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626)- 744-4241 or report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org. Information/tips related to the homicide of Iran Moreno can also be directed to Lieutenant Keith Gomez of the Pasadena Police Department’s Violent Crimes Section at 626-744-4517.