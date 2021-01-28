Police Seek Suspect in Shooting of Father and Daughter in Northeast LA

Police sought the public's help Thursday in their search for a suspect and motive in a shooting that killed a man and wounded his daughter in northeast Los Angeles.

Officers were called Monday to the 700 block of North Avenue 50 on a report of gunfire and found the wounded victims inside their vehicle, which had come to a stop at North Avenue 50 and Milo Terrace in Highland Park, on the border of Mount Washington, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Angel Carachure died at the scene and his adult daughter, Cynthia Carachure, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the LAPD reported. The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Police asked for help identifying a suspect, saying in a statement that the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident with no known motive.”

Anyone with information was urged to call detectives Martinez or Obrecht at 213-486-8700 or email them at 31580@lapd.online.