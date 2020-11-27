shooting

Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Shot 27-Year-Old Woman in North Hollywood

Detectives believe Diaz was arriving home from an errand when a male suspect in a gray sedan pulled his vehicle behind hers, exited and fired multiple times into her vehicle, police said. 

By CNS

iStock/Getty Images

Authorities Friday sought public help to locate a suspect in a gray sedan who fatally shot a 27-year-old woman on a sidewalk in North Hollywood. 

Gabriela Diaz was found dead with a gunshot wound on a sidewalk of the 6900 block of Simpson Avenue, near Vanowen Street, about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Detectives believe she was arriving home from an errand when a male suspect in a gray sedan pulled his vehicle behind hers, exited and fired multiple times into her vehicle, police said. 

homeless Nov 25

LA Approves Funds to Turn Vacant San Fernando Valley Lot Into a Place for People Living in Vehicles to Park Overnight

Berenstain Bandits Robbery Crew Nov 19

SDPD, FBI Searching for ‘Berenstain Bandits' Crew After 14 Robberies Across SoCal

Business Nov 18

Coronavirus Updates: U.S. Death Toll Tops 250,000; NYC to Close Schools for In-Person Learning

Diaz is believed to have survived the initial gunshots, and the suspect fled north on Simpson Avenue, only to return again and fatally shoot her, according to police. 

Authorities do not have a motive or suspect description, and urged anyone with information to call Detective R. January, LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide, at 818-374-1939, or during non-business hours, 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

shootingNorth Hollywood
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us