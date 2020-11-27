Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Shot 27-Year-Old Woman in North Hollywood

Authorities Friday sought public help to locate a suspect in a gray sedan who fatally shot a 27-year-old woman on a sidewalk in North Hollywood.

Gabriela Diaz was found dead with a gunshot wound on a sidewalk of the 6900 block of Simpson Avenue, near Vanowen Street, about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Detectives believe she was arriving home from an errand when a male suspect in a gray sedan pulled his vehicle behind hers, exited and fired multiple times into her vehicle, police said.

Diaz is believed to have survived the initial gunshots, and the suspect fled north on Simpson Avenue, only to return again and fatally shoot her, according to police.

Authorities do not have a motive or suspect description, and urged anyone with information to call Detective R. January, LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide, at 818-374-1939, or during non-business hours, 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.