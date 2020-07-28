Police Seeking Witnesses to January Killing in Balboa Park

Authorities are hoping that a $50,000 reward will prompt witnesses to call with information that might help prosecute a man in custody in the January shooting death of another man in Balboa Park, police said Tuesday.

Bryan Woodson, 35, who was homeless, was walking along a dirt path adjacent to the Los Angeles River at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 28 when he was confronted by the suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"After a verbal argument, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim twice in the upper torso area,'' an LAPD statement said. "The victim collapsed and died in the park.''

On Feb. 4, detectives arrested 48-year-old Lazaro Alberto Echevarria, also homeless, on an unrelated narcotics offense, said LAPD Detective Chris Campagna of the Valley Bureau homicide office. On June 10, Echevarria was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office with murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, Campagna said.

"Even though a suspect has been identified and arrested, efforts to locate witnesses willing to assist law enforcement have been unsuccessful,'' police said. "It is believed there were several eyewitnesses to the murder with valuable information that may be used in the prosecution of the suspect.''

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Campagna at 818-374-1937, or the Valley Bureau homicide office at 818-374-9550. Tipsters can also call the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

