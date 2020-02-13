Orange County

Police Serve Warrant on Suspected Gambling House in Santa Ana

Police found 13 illegal video gambling machines in the house.

By City News Service

Police today raided a Santa Ana house suspected of being used as a gambling establishment.

The residence in the 600 block of South Newhope Street is "fortified'' with steel doors and wrought-iron windows and doors, as well as surveillance cameras, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Police found 13 illegal video gambling machines in the house, he said.

Two dozen people in the house "willingly'' exited when called out by police about 10 a.m. and were detained for questioning, Bertagna said.

"Some will get released, some will be cited,'' Bertagna said, adding that five of the 24 had outstanding warrants.

