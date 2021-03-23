Police Shoot Allegedly Armed Man Outside Olympic Station, 6th LAPD Shooting in a Week

Los Angeles police Tuesday shot an allegedly armed man outside the Olympic Community Police Station.

The man approached the entrance of the station, near the intersection of 11th Street and Vermont Avenue, about 2:20 p.m., according to a police statement.

An officer who spoke to the man saw what appeared to be a handgun and called for backup, police said.

The nature of the encounter and the words exchanged were not disclosed.

Without explaining what prompted it, police stated that officers shot the man, who was later taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured.

New at 6: hear from #LAPD why the man they say approached Olympic Station with a gun never made it into the building. They shot him. No officers hurt. @NBCLA #PicoUnion pic.twitter.com/esHItzy2lN — Beverly White (@BeverlyNBCLA) March 24, 2021

The shooting was the sixth by the LAPD in a week, more than the first eight weeks of the year.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said on Tuesday that the shooting investigations were underway using reviews of body-worn cameras, video from nearby residences, witness accounts and physical evidence.