Police shoot and kill Grand Theft Auto suspect in South LA

Police shot and killed a Grand Theft Auto suspect this morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.



Officers were dispatched at 4:32 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Hoover Street regarding a Grand Theft Auto suspect, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department. The area is a few blocks west of

the 110 Freeway.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, a man in his 30s, inside the victim's car, which was parked in the victim's driveway, police said.

Officers saw the man was armed with a gun and the shooting took place, police said. The LAPD did not release any further details about what precipitated the shooting.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

