Police shoot and kill man after traffic stop in Newport Beach

Police in Newport Beach shot and killed a man after they conducted a traffic stop and they say the driver became uncooperative.

The incident happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the area of Pacific Coast Highway between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital.

Officers stopped a man on a motorcycle when they say he became uncooperative and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man was injured and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No officers were injured in the incident. An investigation is underway.