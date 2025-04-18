Newport Beach

Police shoot and kill man after traffic stop in Newport Beach

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Police in Newport Beach shot and killed a man after they conducted a traffic stop and they say the driver became uncooperative. 

The incident happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the area of Pacific Coast Highway between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital. 

Officers stopped a man on a motorcycle when they say he became uncooperative and an officer-involved shooting occurred. 

The man was injured and transported to a local hospital where he later died. 

No officers were injured in the incident. An investigation is underway. 

