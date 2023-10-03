Anaheim

Police shoot and kill man at Anaheim gas station near busy intersection

By Rudy Chinchilla

Aerial view shows police SUVs near a gas station after a deadly shooting.
Police shot and killed a man at an Anaheim gas station near a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:10 p.m. at the Arco gas station near the corner of Harbor Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Sutter said.

Police were conducting an unspecified investigation when they encountered the man at the gas station, according to the sergeant. Sutter called him a suspect in the investigation.

Cellphone video from a driver showed what appeared to be at least one officer walking through the station. It also showed what appeared to be gun smoke, as well as the sound of gunfire.

Several cars were crossing the intersection at the time, but there were no immediate reports of other injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anaheim
