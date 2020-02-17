Police Shoot and Kill Man Armed With Gun in Long Beach

A man armed with a gun was shot and killed by police late Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.

The fatal shooting occurred at 10:10 p.m. Sunday near Rhea Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez said. The officers were working as part of a violent crime task force when they tried to stop a man who was on a bicycle.

"After several de-escalation attempts by the officers, the suspect continued to be uncooperative," De Prez said. "Officers first deployed their conducted electrical weapon on the suspect. The suspect then brandished a firearm towards one of the officers. Officers indicated at least one shot was fired by the suspect, and an officer involved shooting occurred."

Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital where he died, De Prez said.

A firearm was located at the scene, she said. A picture was released of a silver semi-automatic handgun with a black handle.

Mo officers were injured.