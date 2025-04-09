Police shoot at armed woman after hit-and-run suspect tries to hide in her home

Three people were arrested on Tuesday following a hit-and-run crash on an Eagle Rock-area freeway that led to an officer-involved shooting after one of the drivers ran into a residential neighborhood.

Law enforcement entities responded to a three-vehicle crash on the 134 East Freeway off Figueroa Street just after 3 p.m. There, one of the drivers ditched their car and ran into a residential neighborhood on Eagle Vista Drive.

That person then ran inside a home in the neighborhood, where officers were met with an armed woman who came out of the same residence. Police officers fired at the woman, but it’s unclear if they struck her. It’s not known if she responded with gunfire.

A hit-and-run crash led to an officer-involved shooting after officers responded to the incident on the 134 Freeway near Eagle Rock. Eliana Moreno reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials were able to arrest the armed woman after more than an hour.

Police also arrested the driver believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run. NewsChopper 4 was over the scene during the arrest and captured a man in his boxers being taken into custody.

They also detained a second woman in connection with the incident. It is unclear what her possible role in the incident is and why she was arrested.

The identities of those who were arrested have not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash on the freeway.