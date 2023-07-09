Police shoot dead dumbbell bar-wielding woman accused of several attacks in Tarzana

Los Angeles Police Department officers on Sunday shot dead a woman who was wielding a dumbbell bar and had allegedly used it to attack several people, according to the department.

Officers came upon the woman following multiple calls around 8:30 a.m. Sunday about someone assaulting others in the area of Reseda Boulevard and Hatteras Street, the LAPD said in a press release.

That morning, the department said, the woman assaulted four unsuspecting victims along Reseda Boulevard, leaving them with “serious head and face injuries” and leaving two of them hospitalized.

Arriving officers found the woman, described as being in her 30s, near the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Reseda and Burbank boulevards in Tarzana. The woman was holding the roughly 14-inch-long dumbbell bar as she approached the officers, prompting them to use a Taser and 40mm foam baton round before finally opening fire, according to the LAPD.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation led detectives to find out that the woman was also the suspect in four other similar attacks the day prior, per the LAPD. She had allegedly smashed the windows as a mother and her child sat in a parked car, as well as hit two men with the bar, injuring one’s arm and leaving the other with a cut to the head.

The investigation into the police shooting is ongoing.