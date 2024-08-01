San Gabriel Valley

Police shoot, kill driver following a pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley

By Karla Rendon

San Gabriel police respond to a shooting in Rosemead on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a person following a pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley.

The San Gabriel Police Department was in pursuit of a driver Wednesday night until it came to an end in Rosemead. For reasons unknown, officers opened fire on that individual.

Details on what led up to the chase were unclear. San Gabriel police did not specify why they chased the driver.

Neither the driver's name nor the names of the officers who opened fire were disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.

