Police shoot, kill man who brandished pellet gun at officers in Fullerton

A police officer in Fullerton fatally shot a man who brandished a pellet gun at law enforcement Saturday night, the department said.

Officers were alerted of an armed man threatening a family member and responded to the 700 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department. There, officers learned a 19-year-old man swung a knife at his father.

At the scene, officers gave a man who matched the description of the suspect commands to comply. The individual refused to cooperate with law enforcement and at some point, lifted his shirt and “removed what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband,” according to police. In response, an officer shot the man.

Following the shooting, officers performed life-saving measures on the man until paramedics arrived. The man, whose identity was not revealed, ultimately died at the scene.

A pellet gun was found at the scene near the suspect. The name of the officer who shot him was not announced.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Fullerton Detective N. Valdes at 714-738-6754. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.