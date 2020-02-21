South LA

Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman in South LA

"The female suspect ignored officers commands to drop the knife and began advancing toward them," police said.

A woman who police say was holding a knife was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Friday in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred near 78th and Hoover streets around 1:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers went to the scene on a report of "a woman requesting police," an LAPD statement said.

"Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a lone female sitting on the curb of the location," police said. "The officers tried to get the female to stand up, at which time she backed away and produced a knife. The female suspect ignored officers commands to drop the knife and began advancing toward them, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured. A knife was recovered at scene, police said.

