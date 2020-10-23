Police Officer Shoots Man During Confrontation and It's Caught on Video

A police officer shot a man outside a liquor store in San Bernardino following a confrontation late Thursday night and it was all caught on video.

The shooting happened outside King Tut Liquor Store near the corner of Baseline and Waterman Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

The video shows one officer and a man wrestling on the ground and at one point, it appears the man may have reached for something near his waistband or pocket and that's when the officer fired his weapon.

A witness says she watched the entire scuffle unfold.

"The dude started coming and he started fighting that dude. That dude tried to get up and then all we heard was just 'bam' 'bam' 'bam'... the police shot that man."

The condition of the man was not immediately unknown. The investigation is ongoing.