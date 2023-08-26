Police shoot man armed with knife in Highland Park

A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon by officers in LA’s Highland Park area, police said.

Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the 800 block of North Nolden Street in the community northeast of downtown Los Angeles after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Officers encountered a man in a stairwell who advanced toward them with a large knife, police said.

Officers opened fire, wounding the man. The 51-year-old man was hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No officers were injured.

A large knife was recovered at the scene.

Nearby streets were expected to remain closed for hours due to the investigation.