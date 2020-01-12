Police Shoot Man Who Allegedly Attempted to Use Vehicle as Weapon in Montebello

A man was shot by police in Montebello Sunday after allegedly ignoring orders, getting into a car and attempting to use the vehicel as a weapon against police, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the 100 block of South 10th Street around 1 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to the LASD.

The incident derived from officers investigating a homicide that occurred a day earlier and an investigation into the police shooting was ongoing, the sheriff's department said.