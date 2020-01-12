Montebello

Police Shoot Man Who Allegedly Attempted to Use Vehicle as Weapon in Montebello

By Shahan Ahmed and Kenny Holmes

Kenny Holmes

An investigation was ongoing after a person allegedly used a vehicle as a weapon and attempted to flee officers.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was shot by police in Montebello Sunday after allegedly ignoring orders, getting into a car and attempting to use the vehicel as a weapon against police, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the 100 block of South 10th Street around 1 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to the LASD.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Uber 3 hours ago

Uber Driver in Fontana Accused of Raping Customer

Los Angeles Dodgers 3 hours ago

Dodgers Bring Back LHP Alex Wood on One-Year Deal

The incident derived from officers investigating a homicide that occurred a day earlier and an investigation into the police shooting was ongoing, the sheriff's department said.

This article tagged under:

Montebello
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us