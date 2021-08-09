Police Shoot Robbery Suspect Following Pursuit Crash in Long Beach

Police shot a man suspected of a robbery after he crashed in Long Beach, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Harbor Boulevard near the 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway.

The chain of events began at about 10:43 p.m. when Signal Hill police were notified of a robbery at a grocery store in their city, according to authorities. A pursuit started and eventually entered the city of Long Beach where Signal Hill police lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

Long Beach police officers then came across a crash involving two cars near Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Boulevard. One of the vehicles matched the description of the car involved in the pursuit, said Long Beach Police spokeswoman Karen Owens.

The driver was not at the crash site, according to Owens, but that witnesses to the crash pointed out the suspect to officers, and as officers approached the man, a shooting occurred. Owens says the suspect was armed.

The man received some medical attention at the scene but was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Owens.

No further details were immediately known.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 12:01 a.m., closing the eastbound and westbound Pacific Coast Highway off-ramps from the southbound 710 Freeway.