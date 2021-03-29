LAPD

Officers Shoot and Kill Man Who Was Armed With Handgun in Westlake Area, Police Say

No offices were injured in the shooting at Eighth and Bixel streets near the 110 Freeway.

A man armed with a handgun was shot and killed by police early Monday in the Westlake area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened about 3:50 a.m. at Eighth and Bixel streets, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's media relations office. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, Cervantes said. 

His name was not immediately available. 

No officers were injured.

Officers attempted to speak with the man near Seventh and Bixel streets, but he ran to Eighth and Bixel streets, where he ``produced a handgun'' and police opened fire, Cervantes said. It was not immediately clear why officers sought to contact the man.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, and the investigation was continuing, Cervantes said.

