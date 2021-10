A police shooting in the Palms area of Los Angeles Wednesday left a person injured, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the 3600 block of Keystone Avenue about 5:50 a.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and the shooting occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A person suffered an unspecified injury and was taken to a hospital, police said. No officers were hurt. The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.