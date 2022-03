One person was hospitalized following a police shooting Thursday in Inglewood.

Details about what led to the shooting and the identity of the person who was shot were not immediately available.

Aerial video showed law enforcement vehicles following an ambulance to a hospital on a freeway. Authorities said a gunshot victim was being transported.

No arrests were reported.

