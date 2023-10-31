Montebello

Police shooting investigation closes streets in Montebello

By Jonathan Lloyd

A crime scene Oct. 31, 2023 in Montebello.
NBCLA

A man sought in connection with a September shooting in Long Beach was struck by gunfire in a police shooting Tuesday in Montebello.

Police responded to the 700 block of Via Altamira in the San Gabriel Valley community. The Long Beach Police Department confirmed a member of the agency was involved in the shooting.

Roads in the area are blocked off for the investigation. Crime scene tape was stretched across several intersections in a crime scene that extended for blocks.

The shooting stemmed from an anti-gang operation in connection with a Sept. 25 shooting in Long Beach, the department said. A search warrant was served at a residence in Montebello, police said. The subject of the warrant came out of the house and drove to a nearby gas station, where officers tried to take the man into custody.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The man got back into a car and crashed into two patrol vehicles and another car as he tried to leave the station, police said. That's when officers opened fire.

The man drove away, but was arrested a short time later. He was struck by gunfire and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Streets were expected to remain closed into Tuesday evening.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Angeles National Forest

Part of Angeles Crest Highway reopens after storm repairs

California Wildfires

Map: See evacuations for Highland Fire in Riverside County

This article tagged under:

Montebello
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us