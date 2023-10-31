Police shooting investigation closes streets in Montebello

A man sought in connection with a September shooting in Long Beach was struck by gunfire in a police shooting Tuesday in Montebello.

Police responded to the 700 block of Via Altamira in the San Gabriel Valley community. The Long Beach Police Department confirmed a member of the agency was involved in the shooting.

Roads in the area are blocked off for the investigation. Crime scene tape was stretched across several intersections in a crime scene that extended for blocks.

The shooting stemmed from an anti-gang operation in connection with a Sept. 25 shooting in Long Beach, the department said. A search warrant was served at a residence in Montebello, police said. The subject of the warrant came out of the house and drove to a nearby gas station, where officers tried to take the man into custody.

The man got back into a car and crashed into two patrol vehicles and another car as he tried to leave the station, police said. That's when officers opened fire.

The man drove away, but was arrested a short time later. He was struck by gunfire and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Streets were expected to remain closed into Tuesday evening.