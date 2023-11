A shooting involving the Long Beach Police Department was under investigation on Wednesday.

Detectives were sent to the 300 block of 69th Way this morning, according to the LBPD.

Long Beach Police Department Officer Involved Shooting in the 300 block of 69th Way. PIO and Detectives are en route. More to follow. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) November 8, 2023

Details of the shooting were not immediately made available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting, or what prompted it.