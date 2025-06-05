Police shooting investigation underway in South Los Angeles

An investigation was underway Thursday after police opened fire near the Harvard Heights neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

A person was pointing a shotgun at vehicles St. Andrews Plaza and 18th Street, which prompted an officer to shoot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately clear.

No officers were injured in the incident, the LAPD said.

