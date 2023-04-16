Police Shooting Reported Near Grand Prix in Long Beach

A police shooting was reported about a block away from the Grand Prix in Long Beach.

According to preliminary information, a shooting was reported at 4:44 p.m. at Third Street and Elm Avenue.

"Moments later, at 4:46 p.m. an officer on patrol near Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue heard shots and subsequently located the suspect, at which point a officer involved shooting occurred," according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach police asked attendees of the Grand Prix to avoid the area of Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue, "due to ongoing police activity."

"The Green gate located @ Long Beach Blvd & Ocean Ave is closed, please plan to exit through the yellow, blue, or red gate," the police department said in a tweet.

No further details were immediately available.