Four Injured in Police Shooting at Riverside Strip Mall

The shooting was reported late Sunday near a car rental agency when a driver crashed into a patrol car, police say.

A driver who struck an officer was wounded and two officers were injured in a confrontation late Sunday at a Riverside strip mall.

The police shooting occurred at 11:59 p.m. Sunday at 3839 Chicago Ave., Riverside police said. Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Police opened fire when a driver crashed into a patrol car and other cars parked at an Enterprise car rental agency as officers approached. One officer was struck by the car, police said.

The driver and a passenger, who suffered minor injuries, were hospitalized. Details about the driver's condition were not immediately available.

Two officers suffered minor injuries. One was treated at a hospital and released and the other treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

