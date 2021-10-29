Police Shooting at End of Chase Closes 22 Freeway in Seal Beach

Shots were fired at the end of a police pursuit early Friday near an Orange County freeway interchange.
Lanes were closed on the westbound 22 Freeway near the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach for the investigation. Video showed a white SUV with bullet holes in the windshield on the side of a road near the interchange.
The chase began after a report of an assault on an officer, authorities said.
Details about the shooting were not immediately available. The SUV driver was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.
No officers were injured.