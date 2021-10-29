Police shooting

Police Shooting at End of Chase Closes 22 Freeway in Seal Beach

The westbound 22 Freeway was closed near the 405 Freeway for the shooting investigation.

By Staff Reports

A SUV crashed at the end of a chase.
Shots were fired at the end of a police pursuit early Friday near an Orange County freeway interchange.

Lanes were closed on the westbound 22 Freeway near the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach for the investigation. Video showed a white SUV with bullet holes in the windshield on the side of a road near the interchange. 

The chase began after a report of an assault on an officer, authorities said.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available. The SUV driver was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

No officers were injured.

