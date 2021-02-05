Upland

Police Shooting Shuts Down 10 Freeway in Upland

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police shooting involving a man they say was possibly armed with a knife shut down traffic on the 10 Freeway in Upland Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the San Antonio Avenue exit.

The westbound side was also closed, forcing drivers off at Euclid.

The 60 or the 210 Freeways, or surface streets, were options to avoid the mess, though traffic was severely impacted.

The California Highway Patrol said a man, possibly armed with a knife, was shot by an officer.

This article tagged under:

Upland
